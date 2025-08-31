No winner: Powerball jackpot continues to climb past $1 billion

ATLANTA — If you thought you might wake up Sunday morning one billion dollars richer, we have bad news for you.

Nobody won Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot.

There was not a single ticket that matched all six numbers, although 9 people (none in Georgia) matched 5 numbers, with those ticket buyers waking up $1 million richer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

However, the good news for Powerball players this Labor Day weekend is that Monday brings another chance to win.

You can watch the Powerball Jackpot LIVE on Channel 2, right before WSB Tonight on Monday.

The jackpot is estimated to be somewhere around $1.1 billion for the lucky ticket winner. The cash payout value is estimated to be around $498 million according to Powerball.

TRENDING STORIES:

Monday’s jackpot would be the fifth-largest in Powerball history. The drawing is the 40th since the last time someone won the full jackpot at the end of May.

The longest run of Powerball drawings up to this point is 42, which was set in the Spring of 2024. The ticket that broke the string was a $1.326 billion winner in Oregon.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

If you are curious, here is a list of the 10 largest Powerball jackpots in the game’s history:

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.765 Billion – Oct. 11, 2023 - CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.326 Billion – April 6, 2024 – OR $1.1 Billion (estimated) – Sept 1, 2025 $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA $842.4 Million – January 1, 2024 – MI $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA

©2025 Cox Media Group