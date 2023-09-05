16-year-old boy drowns playing ‘who could hold their breath the longest’ game in Georgia lake

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — A 16-year-old boy drowned on Monday in a lake near the Georgia/South Carolina border.

Deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a drowning at 1:45 p.m.

Deputies responded to the Pointes West Army Resort on Clarks Hill Lake located northwest of Augusta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to an incident report, the boy’s mother told deputies that her son was in the water playing with children.

Deputies learned the boy was playing a game of “who could hold their breath the longest” with a 24-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman.

The man said he noticed the woman began to struggle during the game and he helped her onto a boat.

When he turned back around he could no longer see the victim.

Once 911 had been called, the man said he returned to the water to search for the victim.

The boy’s body was recovered later that afternoon by members of the Columbia County Dive Team.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

2 Morehouse College students dead after car hits utility poles, overturns in Labor Day crash

©2023 Cox Media Group