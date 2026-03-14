15-year-old lured outside, robbed at gunpoint in south Georgia

DAWSON, Ga. — Police in southwest Georgia are asking for the public’s help in finding two teens wanted in connection with an armed robbery involving a 15-year-old.

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Dawson police say arrest warrants have been issued for 18-year-old Kemarrio Clark and 17-year-old Corderick Sapp Jr.

Both face charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and third-degree cruelty to children.

Police said the robbery happened on March 10 in the 900 block of Northeast Augusta Street in Dawson.

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According to DPD, Clark, Sapp, and three juvenile suspects lured a 15-year-old boy from his home. Once the teen stepped outside, police said Clark and Sapp pointed handguns at the victim and demanded money.

Police said the teen was robbed of an unspecified amount of cash.

Authorities describe Clark as five feet and seven inches tall and about 150 pounds.

Sapp is described as five feet and six inches tall and about 140 pounds.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspects or the incident to contact the DPD at 229-995-4414.

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