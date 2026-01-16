15-year-old Georgia boy charged with murder

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a Georgia woman killed last week.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the death of 41-year-old India Norwood Davis.

The teen was arrested following an investigation by the sheriff’s office and is now being held at the Regional Youth Detention Center.

Authorities say the teen has been charged with felony murder and armed robbery. Due to his age, his name is not being released.

Deputies were first called to the 2100 block of Adams Avenue just before 4 p.m. on Thursday after reports of a shooting. When first responders arrived, they found Davis suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics rushed to help, but she died at the scene.

Investigators have not yet shared details about what led up to the shooting, but they say the case remains under active investigation.

