1 dead, 3 injured after 2 vehicles hydroplane and crash on I-16 in South Georgia

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — One person died and several others were injured after multiple vehicles hydroplaned on Interstate 16.

According to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, two cars hydroplaned and ran off I-16 just after 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The cars didn’t hit each other but both ended up in a ditch.

The driver of one car only suffered minor injuries, but the second vehicle, an SUV, had five people inside.

One of them, Devonee Lanier, 33, from Claxton, died at the scene.

Three other people in the SUV were hospitalized.

According to deputies, everyone in both vehicles were wearing seatbelts.

