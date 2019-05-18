  • $1 million runner-up MegaMillions prize ticket sold in Atlanta

    ATLANTA - One lucky Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Atlanta is worth $1 million.

    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the ticket sold for the May 10 drawing was purchased at Cascade Food Mart in southwest Atlanta. The ticket matched the five white balls drawn but not the Mega Ball. The numbers were: 3, 16, 21, 61, 62 and Mega Ball 19.

    Two additional tickets worth $10,000 were sold at a Publix Super Market in Norcross and Robinson & Sons in Tallapoosa.

    On May 14, another winning ticket, worth $40,000, was sold at a Quik Stop in Columbus. The winning numbers in that drawing were 11, 59, 66, 67, 68 and the Mega Ball was 18.

    Tuesday's estimated jackpot rises to $367 million after nobody won the $339 million prize for Friday's drawing.

