UGA graduate identified as ROTC instructor killed in Old Dominion shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — An ROTC instructor killed in a shooting on the Old Dominion University campus has been identified as a University of Georgia graduate.

Lt. Col. Brandon Shah was teaching ROTC course when a gunman walked in and opened fire inside his classroom. Shah died and two other university members were injured in the attack.

We’re working to learn more about Shah’s time at UGA and the impact he leaves behind, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m

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Shah was a veteran Army aviator and a professor of military science in the ROTC program at ODU, where he also completed his bachelor’s degree, according to his biography on the university website.

Shah received his Master’s in Business Administration from UGA’s Terry College of Business, which named him a Terry Trailblazer in 2022.

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The Federal Bureau of Investigation identified the shooter as Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, a former Army National Guardsman who was convicted of giving material support to ISIS.

ABC News sources say Jalloh allegedly walked into the Old Dominion classroom on Thursday and asked if it was an ROTC class, and when someone answered, “yes,” he shot Shah several times.

The FBI said ROTC students stepped in, rendering Jalloh “no longer alive.” They did not say how the students killed him, but said he was not shot.

Jalloh was previously convicted in 2016 of attempting to provide material support to the Islamic militant group and sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2017. He was released in December 2024 on supervised release, according to Bureau of Prisons records.

FBI Director Kash Patel posted on social media that the campus shooting is being investigated as an act of terrorism.

ABC News contributed to this article.

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