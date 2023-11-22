Georgia restaurant that went viral on TikTok to close later this month

HINESVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia restaurant that went viral on TikTok is closing its doors later this month.

Izola’s Country Cafe in Hinesville, is closing, according to a social media post.

The buffet-style Southern cafeteria serves up everything from fried chicken, fish, shrimp, macaroni and cheese, black-eyed peas, peach cobbler and more.

The restaurant went viral in 2021 over the course of just one weekend and has since been followed by Tik Tokers around the world. The owners told WSAV that hotels in Hinesville filled up with people who were going to the restaurant.

The restaurant’s last day will be on Nov. 30.

The restaurant has been in the community for about 40 years. according to the owner, Glenn Poole.

“You have truly made our last few years so memorable and we couldn’t have done it without you.... so please see us one more time before November 30,” Glenn’s wife Lori Poole said.

