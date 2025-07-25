Georgia lawmaker to reintroduce resolution for study on harmful hair products after Channel 2 report

A Georgia state House representative is pushing for new legislation after watching the Channel 2 Action News special on cancer-causing chemicals found in some synthetic braiding hair products.

“What products are we using that is knowingly or unintentionally causing harm to our community?” State Rep. Inga Willis of District 55 asked Channel 2’s Audrey Washington.

“It was perfect time for me to see your work and what you’ve chosen to amplify,” Rep. Willis said to Washington.

“The special really allows us to bring more awareness from a legislative perspective because we’re seeing people respond from a consumer perspective,” Rep. Willis explained.

A new study from Consumer Reports raised serious concerns about synthetic hair used in braiding.

According to the report, scientists tested 10 synthetic hair brands. The lab tests found cancer-causing chemicals in all 10, and the chemical benzene in three.

“Benzene is mostly linked to leukemias,” said Carmen J. Marsit, Ph.D., a chemist, and Emory University Professor of Environmental Health.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to all 10 companies whose products were tested.

Two responded, stating their products are safe and questioning the testing methods:

Magic Fingers said it is proud of the trusted and top-quality hair products it provides to customers.

“Our customers know they can count on us for braids and extensions that meet their highest expectations for fashion and performance,” said a magic Fingers spokesperson. “The unusual testing methods employed by Consumer Reports do not fairly match the real-world way that our customers use our Braiding Hair.”

A Sensationnel spokesperson said they pride themselves on producing the finest quality hair products on the market and are constantly evaluating materials and processes with customer safety in mind.

“The claims and conclusions presented by the Consumer Reports study are unfounded and misleading,” they said. “Its study used a harsh and unusual testing methodology on hair braiding products that are clearly not intended for ingestion.

“We strongly disagree with the claims Consumer Reports makes about the potential risk to consumers that could arise from the safe and common use of our products. We unequivocally stand by the safety of Sensationnel products, and our company urges consumers to continue to confidently use Sensationnel products.”

Last year, the FDA also proposed banning chemicals found in certain hair straightening products, which are linked to different cancers.

As for the proposed committee study, Rep. Willis said:

“It will also allow me the opportunity to bring in experts, chemists, toxicologists, physicians, survivors like me,” said Rep. Willis.

Willis said it’s important to hold the hair product companies accountable and to push to change which chemicals consumers are exposed to.

“The more awareness takes hold in our communities, the more we can shift legislation, the more we can shift labeling and protect consumers,” Rep. Willis said.

