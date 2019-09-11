0 GBI: Cops fatally shoot man who killed sister in Troup County

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - A 65-year-old man was shot and killed by Troup County deputies and LaGrange police officers Thursday after fatally shooting his sister, authorities said.

Police responded to a home in the 5000 block of Riverside Lane to find a woman who had been shot to death about 2:45 p.m., the Troup County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The woman's husband said she was outside with her brother when he heard three gunshots.

On Friday, the GBI identified the woman as 68-year-old Sally Harrison. Authorities said she was shot by her younger brother Sam Burt.

Harrison's husband told deputies that after shooting the woman, Burt ran into the woods toward West Point Lake along with three dogs.

Deputies and K-9s found Burt on a dock along with the dogs, who were not moving, the release said. Police told him to drop his weapon, but he allegedly raised his gun toward police before he was shot by several deputies and officers, the GBI said.

Burt and his handgun fell into the lake, and when an officer jumped in to pull him out, he was dead, police said.

Authorities said two of the dogs were shot and killed by Burt and a third was injured before police arrived at the dock to confront him.

Thursday's incident was the 56th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year.

The GBI's Medical Examiner's Office will conduct autopsies on both Harrison and Burt.

Thursday's incident came one day after the last officer-involved shooting, which took place in Clinch County. A man who escaped custody was shot during a confrontation with deputies, leaving him stable at a hospital.

