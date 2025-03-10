Gainesville, Georgia 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Gainesville, Georgia using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 71 °F on Wednesday, while the low is 39 °F on Tuesday. There are expected to be 3 sunny days and rain on 5 days this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Monday, March 10
- High of 49 °F, low of 42 °F (97% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (47 mm of rain)
- Gentle breeze (8 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:52 AM, sunset at 7:38 PM
New Africa // Shutterstock
Tuesday, March 11
- High of 69 °F, low of 39 °F (39% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:51 AM, sunset at 7:39 PM
afoto6267 // Shutterstock
Wednesday, March 12
- High of 71 °F, low of 45 °F (45% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (8 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:49 AM, sunset at 7:40 PM
loreanto // Shutterstock
Thursday, March 13
- High of 60 °F, low of 50 °F (83% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (6 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (12 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:48 AM, sunset at 7:41 PM
STILLFX // Shutterstock
Friday, March 14
- High of 61 °F, low of 51 °F (91% humidity)
- Overcast with a 20% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (8 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:46 AM, sunset at 7:42 PM
- Full moon
Jaromir Chalabala // Shutterstock
Saturday, March 15
- High of 64 °F, low of 53 °F (95% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (15 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (16 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:45 AM, sunset at 7:42 PM
Dmitry Naumov // Shutterstock
Sunday, March 16
- High of 69 °F, low of 52 °F (34% humidity)
- Fair with a 100% chance of rain (15 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Fresh breeze (22 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:44 AM, sunset at 7:43 PM