Gainesville, Georgia 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Gainesville, Georgia using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 71 °F on Wednesday, while the low is 39 °F on Tuesday. There are expected to be 3 sunny days and rain on 5 days this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Monday, March 10

- High of 49 °F, low of 42 °F (97% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (47 mm of rain)

- Gentle breeze (8 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:52 AM, sunset at 7:38 PM

Tuesday, March 11

- High of 69 °F, low of 39 °F (39% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:51 AM, sunset at 7:39 PM

Wednesday, March 12

- High of 71 °F, low of 45 °F (45% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (8 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:49 AM, sunset at 7:40 PM

Thursday, March 13

- High of 60 °F, low of 50 °F (83% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (6 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (12 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:48 AM, sunset at 7:41 PM

Friday, March 14

- High of 61 °F, low of 51 °F (91% humidity)

- Overcast with a 20% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (8 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:46 AM, sunset at 7:42 PM

- Full moon

Saturday, March 15

- High of 64 °F, low of 53 °F (95% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (15 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (16 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:45 AM, sunset at 7:42 PM

Sunday, March 16

- High of 69 °F, low of 52 °F (34% humidity)

- Fair with a 100% chance of rain (15 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Fresh breeze (22 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:44 AM, sunset at 7:43 PM