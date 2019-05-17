Florida wildlife officials catch massive lizard running loose

KEY LARGO, Fla. - Wildlife officials have finally captured a large invasive Asian water monitor that had been running loose in the Florida Keys for more than a year.
Florida Fish and Wildlife officials posted pictures on Facebook with this caption: "Elusive lizard captured!"
The lizard was more than 5 feet (1.52 meters) long and weighed 20 pounds (9 kilograms).
TRENDING STORIES:
- Gunman opens fire into crowded sports bar, hitting guard inside
- Man on electric scooter hit, killed near MARTA station in SW Atlanta
- 4 killed in fiery tractor-trailer crash along I-75 in Henry County
Crews of staff members and volunteers had been setting traps and searching for the lizard. Once it was caught, the lizard was removed from the wild. Wildlife officials say this helps prevent the establishment of a new nonnative species.
Wildlife officers advise people to snap pictures if they see nonnative wildlife and report it to the agency.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}