    AURORA, Ill. - There was active shooter situation at an industrial park in Aurora, Illinois, Friday afternoon

    The city sent a tweet Friday afternoon saying police are on the scene.

    Live video from the scene showed dozens of first responder vehicles outside a building housing the Henry Pratt Co. Police have not said if anyone has been shot.

    Just after 4 p.m., the city's Twitter account tweeted that the shooter was "apprehended."

    The Chicago field office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) announced in a tweet that it was responding to the active shooter reports.

    FBI agents out of the Chicago field office are also responding to the scene and assisting law enforcement, a spokesperson for FBI-Chicago told ABC News.

    The city of Aurora is located about 40 miles east of Chicago.

    ABC News and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

