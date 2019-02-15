AURORA, Ill. - There was active shooter situation at an industrial park in Aurora, Illinois, Friday afternoon
The city sent a tweet Friday afternoon saying police are on the scene.
We have an ongoing active shooter incident at 641 Archer Av. This is an ongoing active scene. We will provide more information once confirmed.— Aurora (IL) Police (@AuroraPoliceIL) February 15, 2019
Live video from the scene showed dozens of first responder vehicles outside a building housing the Henry Pratt Co. Police have not said if anyone has been shot.
Just after 4 p.m., the city's Twitter account tweeted that the shooter was "apprehended."
EMERGENCY UPDATE | 3 p.m.— City of Aurora, IL (@CityofAuroraIL) February 15, 2019
THE SHOOTER HAS BEEN APPREHENDED! The area is still on lock down!
More information will be provided soon.
We're following this developing story closely and will have LIVE updates on Channel 2 Action News.
The Chicago field office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) announced in a tweet that it was responding to the active shooter reports.
BREAKING: @ATF_Chicago is responding to a reported active shooter situation at a manufacturing company in Aurora, Ill. pic.twitter.com/WI2vTZCkzq— ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) February 15, 2019
FBI agents out of the Chicago field office are also responding to the scene and assisting law enforcement, a spokesperson for FBI-Chicago told ABC News.
The city of Aurora is located about 40 miles east of Chicago.
ABC News and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
