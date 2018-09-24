Early voting locations in Fulton County

Fulton County voters are encouraged to cast their ballots early for the November 6, 2018 General and Special Election. Early voting locations will be open Monday, October, 15 to Friday, October 26, 2018 from 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Monday, October, 29 to Friday, November 2 from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. In addition, select Early Voting Outreach Locations will open for two days each week to provide added convenience and accessibility. Residents are encouraged to take advantage of Early Voting to avoid long lines on Election Day, Tuesday, November 6, 2018.
“We are excited that for three weeks, we will open 20 early voting locations for Fulton County residents,” states Richard Barron, Director of Fulton County Registration and Elections. “Plus, we will open 11 additional Outreach early voting locations to directly reach to college students and our senior residents who we hope will find those locations more accessible and convenient. Of course, all registered voters in Fulton County are welcome to vote at the outreach locations.”
EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS and TIMES
Monday, October, 15 to Friday, October 26, 2018
8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Monday, October, 29 to Friday, November 2
7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Saturday Voting: 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
October 20 and October 27
Sunday Voting: 12:00 NOON to 5 p.m.
October 21 and October 28
• Alpharetta Branch Library, 10 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, 30009
• Adams Park Library, 2231 Campbellton Rd., SW, Atlanta, 30311
• Johns Creek Environmental Campus, 8100 Holcomb Bridge Road, Alpharetta, 30022
• Fulton County Government Center, 130 Peachtree St., SW, Atlanta, 30303
• Buckhead Library, 269 Buckhead Ave., NE, Atlanta, 30305
• C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center, 3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., SW, Atlanta, 30311
• Southeast Atlanta Library, 1463 Pryor Road, SW, Atlanta, 30315
• Northwest Branch at Scotts Crossing Library, 2489 Perry Boulevard, NW, Atlanta, 30318
• Northside Library, 3295 Northside Parkway, NW, Atlanta, 30327
• Southwest Arts Center, 915 New Hope Road, SW, Atlanta, 30331
• Wolf Creek Library, 3100 Enon Road, SW, Atlanta, 30331
• Chastain Park Recreation Center, 140 W. Wieuca Road, NW, Atlanta, 30342
• College Park Library, 3647 Main Street, College Park, 30337
• South Fulton Service Center, 5600 Stonewall Tell Road, College Park, 30349
• Welcome All Recreation Center, 4255 Will Lee Road, College Park, 30349
• Ponce De Leon Library, 980 Ponce De Leon Ave., NE, Atlanta, 30306
• Robert E. Fulton Ocee Library, 5090 Abbotts Bridge Road, Johns Creek, 30005
• Milton Library, 855 Mayfield Road, Milton, 30009
• East Roswell Branch Library, 2301 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell, 30076
• North Fulton Service Center, 7741 Roswell Road, Room 232, Sandy Springs, 30350
EARLY VOTING OUTREACH LOCATIONS
Open two days:
Weekdays and Saturdays - 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Sunday voting - 12 noon to 5 p.m.
Senior and Neighborhood Centers
Thursday, October 25 and Friday, October 26
H. J. C. Bowden Senior Multipurpose Facility
2885 Church Street
East Point, GA 30344
Saturday, October 20 and Sunday, October 21
Dorothy C. Benson Senior Multi-Purpose Facility
6500 Vernon Woods Dr., NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Saturday, October 27 and Sunday, October 28
Helene S. Mills Senior Multi-Purpose Facility
515 John Wesley Dobbs, Ave., NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Saturday, October 20 and Sunday, October 21
Quality Living Services Senior Facility
4001 Danforth Road, SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Thursday, October 25 and Friday, October 26
Park Place at Newtown School
3125 Old Alabama Road
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Saturday, October 20 and Sunday, October 21
Roswell Neighborhood Senior Center
1250 Warsaw Road
Roswell, GA 30076
Thursday, November 1 and Friday, November 2
New Horizon Neighborhood Senior Center
745 Orr Street, NW
Atlanta, GA 30314
Tuesday, October, 16 and Wednesday, October 17
Harriet G. Darnell Senior Multipurpose Facility
677 Fairburn Road, NW
Atlanta, GA 30331
State University Campuses
Thursday, October 18 and Friday, October 19
Georgia Institute of Technology
Ferst Center
349 Ferst Drive, NW
Atlanta, GA 30332
Tuesday, October 23 and Wednesday, October 24
Georgia State University
Veterans Memorial Hall in Dahlberg Hall
30 Courtland Street, NE
Atlanta, GA 30303
Thursday, October 25 and Friday, October 26
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Edwin A. Thompson, Sr. Student Activity Ctr. , Building 800
Conference Room A
1630 Metropolitan Parkway, SW
Atlanta, GA 30310
