Early voting locations in Fulton County

    Fulton County voters are encouraged to cast their ballots early for the November 6, 2018 General and Special Election. Early voting locations will be open Monday, October, 15 to Friday, October 26, 2018 from 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Monday, October, 29 to Friday, November 2 from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. In addition, select Early Voting Outreach Locations will open for two days each week to provide added convenience and accessibility. Residents are encouraged to take advantage of Early Voting to avoid long lines on Election Day, Tuesday, November 6, 2018. 
     
    “We are excited that for three weeks, we will open 20 early voting locations for Fulton County residents,” states Richard Barron, Director of Fulton County Registration and Elections. “Plus, we will open 11 additional Outreach early voting locations to directly reach to college students and our senior residents who we hope will find those locations more accessible and convenient. Of course, all registered voters in Fulton County are welcome to vote at the outreach locations.” 
     
    EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS and TIMES
     
    Monday, October, 15 to Friday, October 26, 2018
    8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
    Monday, October, 29 to Friday, November 2
    7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
     
    Saturday Voting: 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
    October 20 and October 27
     
    Sunday Voting:  12:00 NOON to 5 p.m.
    October 21 and October 28
     
    •    Alpharetta Branch Library, 10 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, 30009
    •    Adams Park Library, 2231 Campbellton Rd., SW, Atlanta, 30311
    •    Johns Creek Environmental Campus, 8100 Holcomb Bridge Road, Alpharetta, 30022
    •    Fulton County Government Center, 130 Peachtree St., SW, Atlanta, 30303
    •    Buckhead Library, 269 Buckhead Ave., NE, Atlanta, 30305
    •    C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center, 3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., SW, Atlanta, 30311
    •    Southeast Atlanta Library, 1463 Pryor Road, SW, Atlanta, 30315
    •    Northwest Branch at Scotts Crossing Library, 2489 Perry Boulevard, NW, Atlanta, 30318
    •    Northside Library, 3295 Northside Parkway, NW, Atlanta, 30327
    •    Southwest Arts Center, 915 New Hope Road, SW, Atlanta, 30331
    •    Wolf Creek Library, 3100 Enon Road, SW, Atlanta, 30331
    •    Chastain Park Recreation Center, 140 W. Wieuca Road, NW, Atlanta, 30342
    •    College Park Library, 3647 Main Street, College Park, 30337
    •    South Fulton Service Center, 5600 Stonewall Tell Road, College Park, 30349
    •    Welcome All Recreation Center, 4255 Will Lee Road, College Park, 30349
    •    Ponce De Leon Library, 980 Ponce De Leon Ave., NE, Atlanta, 30306
    •    Robert E. Fulton Ocee Library, 5090 Abbotts Bridge Road, Johns Creek, 30005
    •    Milton Library, 855 Mayfield Road, Milton, 30009
    •    East Roswell Branch Library, 2301 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell, 30076
    •    North Fulton Service Center, 7741 Roswell Road, Room 232, Sandy Springs, 30350
     
     
    EARLY VOTING OUTREACH LOCATIONS
     
    Open two days:
    Weekdays and Saturdays - 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
    Sunday voting - 12 noon to 5 p.m. 
     
    Senior and Neighborhood Centers
     
    Thursday, October 25 and Friday, October 26 
    H. J. C. Bowden Senior Multipurpose Facility
    2885 Church Street
    East Point, GA 30344

    Saturday, October  20 and Sunday, October 21
    Dorothy C. Benson Senior  Multi-Purpose Facility
    6500 Vernon Woods Dr., NE
    Sandy Springs, GA 30328

    Saturday, October 27 and Sunday, October 28
    Helene S. Mills Senior Multi-Purpose Facility
    515 John Wesley Dobbs, Ave., NE
    Atlanta, GA 30312
     
    Saturday, October 20 and Sunday, October 21
    Quality Living Services Senior Facility 
    4001 Danforth Road, SW
    Atlanta, GA 30331
     
    Thursday, October 25 and Friday, October 26
    Park Place at Newtown School
    3125 Old Alabama Road
    Johns Creek, GA 30022
     
    Saturday, October 20 and Sunday, October 21
    Roswell Neighborhood Senior Center
    1250 Warsaw Road
    Roswell, GA 30076
     
    Thursday, November 1 and Friday, November 2 
    New Horizon Neighborhood Senior Center
    745 Orr Street, NW
    Atlanta, GA 30314
     
    Tuesday, October, 16 and Wednesday, October 17 
    Harriet G. Darnell Senior Multipurpose Facility
    677 Fairburn Road, NW
    Atlanta, GA 30331
     
     
    State University Campuses
     
    Thursday, October 18 and Friday, October 19
    Georgia Institute of Technology 
    Ferst Center 
    349 Ferst Drive, NW
    Atlanta, GA 30332
     
    Tuesday, October 23 and Wednesday, October 24
    Georgia State University 
    Veterans Memorial Hall in Dahlberg Hall
    30 Courtland Street, NE
    Atlanta, GA 30303
     
    Thursday, October 25 and Friday, October 26
    Atlanta Metropolitan State College
    Edwin A. Thompson, Sr. Student Activity Ctr. , Building 800
    Conference Room A 
    1630 Metropolitan Parkway, SW
    Atlanta, GA 30310

