Police offering $2k reward for info on who killed 2 men in Brookhaven

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help to find whoever killed two men in Brookhaven last month.

Detectives responded to reports of a shooting on Old Gordon Road around 11:30 p.m. on June 23.

When they got to the scene, they found 21-year-old Jose Ozuna and 21-year-old Junior Vasquez with gunshot wounds. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are now asking the public to come forward with any information about who may have killed the two men.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

