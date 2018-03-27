0 Police: Gunman who murdered rapper's brother added to Georgia's Most Wanted list

ATLANTA - Police say the gunman who murdered a local rapper’s brother opened fire in an area filled with shoppers, prompting police to add him to the Georgia Most Wanted list.

On Feb. 10, authorities say, Synard Watson shot Ferrell Miles in front of House of Fresh boutique on Howell Mill Road. The boutique is owned by Ferrell’s brother, rapper and producer Drumma Boy.

Officers say Watson came to House of Fresh, where Miles worked. The two got into a verbal argument. Then, police say, Watson shot Miles multiple times before driving off in a black sedan.

“It’s a very busy area,” said Capt. Reginald Moorman of the Atlanta Police Department.

Authorities say Miles – known in the music world as Ensayne Wayne – and Synard Watson has been beefing via text and phone calls because the two were dating the same woman.

Moorman said Watson is considered armed and dangerous, which led the department to name him one of Georgia's Most Wanted.

“I think the brazenness of the action earned Watson a place on the list,” Moorman said. “What was done, where it was done. We need to get him off the street as quickly as possible.”

Police say they received several tips after the shooting, and that’s how they identified Watson.

Now, authorities need more tips to find Watson and get him off the streets.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crimestoppers at 404-577-8477.

