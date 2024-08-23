Glitter-filled plush monster toys sold exclusively at Ace Hardware recalled due to safety hazard

ARIZONA — The Consumer Product Safety Commission said a set of plushy monster toys and Easter squeezables sold at Ace Hardware are being recalled due to a safety hazard.

The products, both made by Arizona-based Shawshank LEDz is recalling their squeeze plush ball toys due to a hazard involving “glittery water.”

The recall notice says “the firm has received two reports of incidents. One incident involved a child having their eyes flushed out by a medical professional to remove glitter.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the recall alert, released Thursday, “The squeeze ball toy contains a liquid and glitter combination inside a thick membrane. If the membrane is ruptured, the glittery water can splash onto a child’s face and body, posing an injury hazard.”

The CPSC said only about 9,600 units were included in the recall alert.

Describing the products themselves, CPSC said “this recall involves the Monster Squeezable and Easter Squeezable designs of the Squeeze Plush Ball toys.”

The federal agency said consumers should return the toys to the stores they bought them from and “immediately stop using the Squeeze Plush Ball Monster Squeezable and Easter Squeezable toys” due to the hazard. The customer relief mechanism for this recall will result in a full refund of $5.

For customers who cannot get to a store in person, Shawshank is able to provide a postage-paid label for the return, according to CPSC.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Gov. Kemp throws support to former Pres. Trump despite being called an 'average governor' Earlier this month, the governor and former president traded barbs on social media. Now, it appears they are making peace.

©2024 Cox Media Group