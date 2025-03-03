Columbus, Georgia 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Columbus, Georgia using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 78 °F on Saturday, while the low is 40 °F on Monday. There are expected to be 3 sunny days and rain on 2 days this week.
NWS Peachtree City GA has issued a special weather statement until Tuesday at 07:00 PM.
Monday, March 3
- High of 65 °F, low of 40 °F (31% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Light breeze (6 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:05 AM, sunset at 6:38 PM
Tuesday, March 4
- High of 72 °F, low of 47 °F (56% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Fresh breeze (20 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:03 AM, sunset at 6:39 PM
Wednesday, March 5
- High of 67 °F, low of 49 °F (42% humidity)
- Sunny with a 100% chance of rain (16 mm of rain)
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Fresh breeze (23 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:02 AM, sunset at 6:40 PM
Thursday, March 6
- High of 59 °F, low of 40 °F (32% humidity)
- Mostly sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (15 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:01 AM, sunset at 6:41 PM
- First quarter moon
Friday, March 7
- High of 67 °F, low of 44 °F (28% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:00 AM, sunset at 6:41 PM
Saturday, March 8
- High of 78 °F, low of 56 °F (44% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:58 AM, sunset at 6:42 PM
Sunday, March 9
- High of 61 °F, low of 46 °F (49% humidity)
- Mostly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (2 mm of rain)
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:57 AM, sunset at 6:43 PM