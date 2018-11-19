0 Colorado man gets life for killing pregnant wife, 2 kids

DENVER - A Colorado man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his pregnant wife and their two young daughters.

Christopher Watts was sentenced Monday, nearly two weeks after pleading guilty to avoid the death penalty.

Prosecutors said Shanann Watts' family consented to the plea deal.

He also pleaded guilty to unlawful termination of a pregnancy and tampering with a deceased human body. The 33-year-old is not eligible for parole.

An attorney for Chris Watts told the court Monday that he is “devastated by all of this.”

“Although he understands that words are hallow at this point, he is sincerely sorry about all of this,” the attorney said.

Police have said Watts killed his wife and daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste, inside their suburban Denver home.

The children were found inside an oil tank. Watts was buried nearby.

A friend reported them missing in mid-August. In interviews before his arrest, Watts pleaded for his family's safe return.

Watts kept his gaze down as Shanann Watts’ parents and her brother addressed the court on Monday.

“We loved you like a son, we trusted you. Your faithful wife trusted you. Your children adored you and they also trusted you,” said Shanann Watts’ mother, Sandy Rzucek. “But I know God and his mighty angels were there to bring them home to paradise. Not only did you take the family of four -- your family of four -- you took your own life.”

The Rzucek family asked that the court not hand Chris Watts a death penalty sentence for his crime. In statements given in court, family members said they felt they had no right to take his life.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

