Work from home: Williams-Sonoma is hiring customer service associates in 5 states

A popular work-at-home job opportunity is back again! Williams-Sonoma is hiring full-time furniture customer service associates in five states.
Right now, there are jobs available in Georgia, Ohio, Texas, Nevada and Oklahoma.
Customer service associates will work 30 to 50 hours per week and solve customer concerns such as returns, replacements, credits, orders and other inquiries.
The job pays $12 per hour and it comes with full benefits — medical, dental, vision and 401(k).
This role is likely a good fit for someone who already shops at the retailer, which specializes in kitchenware and home furnishings. Employees receive a 40% discount on most merchandise.
A high school diploma or GED is required for the position. Previous customer service experience is preferred.
Here’s the deal: Although this is a stay-at-home job, you need to live within 90 minutes of the company’s customer care center to attend some meetings and training.
You must also have a desktop or laptop computer, high-speed internet and a phone with a compatible headset.
These remote positions are filled very quickly! To see the latest opportunities, go to the career section of the retailer’s website, type “Work from home” in the job field and click “Apply filter.”
Positions available as of April 5, 2018:
- Full-Time – Furniture Customer Service Associate – Work from Home in Columbus!
- Full-Time – Furniture Customer Service Associate – Work from Home in Dallas!
- Full-Time – Furniture Customer Service Associate – Work from Home in Georgia!
- Full-Time – Furniture Customer Service Associate – Work from Home in Nevada!
- Full-Time – Furniture Customer Service Associate – Work from Home in OKC!
