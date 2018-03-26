0 Two legitimate ways to get free Disney World tickets

“There’s no such thing as a free lunch.”

“Nobody rides for free.”

You’ve heard it all a hundred times before.

But it turns out there might actually be a way to score free tickets to Walt Disney World and Disneyland — in some circumstances.

Here’s what you need to know…

Ready for free Disney Parks tickets?

These solutions may not be for everybody, but if you qualify they can help subsidize a trip to Disney’s popular theme parks.

Public relations courtesy ticket policy

Disney Parks makes complimentary tickets available to the media under certain conditions.

The following guidelines are culled from the Walt Disney World media page, but there’s an identical program for qualified media members who live closer to Disneyland in California.

Even having a blog that has to do with travel, entertainment or lifestyle can qualify you to take advantage of the courtesy ticket policy.

Here’s an overview of the policy:

You can request two single-day Park Hopper tickets once every 12 months.

A wide range of media positions qualify across the print, broadcast and online media industries. Some exclusions apply.

Blackout periods apply. These typically include peak periods like Nov. 23-Nov. 26 and Dec. 23-Jan. 2.

All requests must be emailed to wdw.public.relations@disney.com well in advance of the planned media visit. Two weeks advance notice is the minimum recommendation here.

Your request must include a scanned copy of your business card and media credentials.

You’ll need a current government issued photo ID or passport and business card to pick up complimentary media tickets at a Guest Relations window.

Check out full details of the policy for Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

Free tickets for Disney Moms panelists

Are you the go-to person in your circle of friends whenever anyone has a vacation-planning question centered around a visit to a Disney Parks property?

Then you might be the perfect candidate to join the Disney Parks Moms panel.

The panel is actually open to anyone — moms, dads or other caregivers — who has a genuine passion for Disney coupled with deep knowledge and a desire to help less-experienced vacationers.

The main job of panelists is to field online questions from would-be Mousekeeters planning their trip Walt Disney World or Disneyland. Panelists get to offer personalized answers to questions with the kind of invaluable “been-there-done-that” experience that only veteran park lovers can have.

Perks of the unpaid job include a Walt Disney World or Disneyland vacation for the panelist and up to three family members and/or park tickets for sharing their knowledge online.

As you might imagine, the competition to be a Disney Parks Moms panelist is tough.

Each year, thousands of applicants are whittled down to just a dozen or so people, all of whom join returning panelists from prior years.

Take a look at the Class of 2018:

Applications for the Class of 2019 will be activated online in early September 2018. Bookmark this page if you’re interested in applying.

Final decisions will be made by early November 2018.

We know someone reading this is probably aware of another little-known way to score free Disney Parks tickets.

Let us know below or on Facebook if that’s you!

