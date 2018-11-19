0 Here are the best-selling $1 frozen and refrigerated items at Dollar Tree

Ever noticed the frozen and refrigerated food at Dollar Tree? This dollar store has been helping shoppers stretch their food budget for years.

While Dollar Tree offers several dozen different selections in its cold cases, some products are more popular than others.

Here’s a shortlist of the top-selling items that Clark.com found during a recent shopping trip to a metro Atlanta-area Dollar Tree.

RELATED: 15 of the best Dollar Tree storage and organization ideas

These top-selling frozen and refrigerated items are just $1 at Dollar Tree!

Whether it’s time to stock the freezer or the fridge, these items offer great bang for the buck.

Donald Duck orange juice

Here’s one time you won’t be ripped off for an item with a Disney character on it.

Indulge your kids (or your own inner kid!) with 20 fl. ozs. of 100% pure orange juice for just a buck.

Also available in grape-flavored 100% three juice blend or fruit punch of the same size.

Fast Bites cheeseburger



Dollar Tree’s $1 frozen ribeye steaks has its fans and detractors, but how about the cheeseburger?

This fully cooked frozen cheeseburger is 5.1 ounces, is packed with 20 grams of protein and now has 30% more beef than the Fast Bites 4.6 oz. cheeseburger.

Pepper Stir Fry



Don’t forget to eat your veggies!

This 14-ounce package of red, green and yellow peppers and sliced onion can liven up any meal as an easy side dish.

Mini pizza rolls



Kids love ’em and they’re quick and easy in the microwave!

Each 6-ounce box of pizza snack rolls comes in sausage and pepperoni pizza flavor in a golden crust or just plain pepperoni.

Mini pizza bagels are also available for $1.

Check out these holiday retail stories on Clark.com

Clark.com