0 4 streaming services that offer a student discount

There aren’t a lot of college students who are flush with cash. But that doesn’t change the fact that everybody needs to take a break from the books once in a while. Luckily, streaming services like Spotify, Amazon and more offer student discounts to people enrolled in a college or university.

These movie, TV and music services offer student pricing



Amazon Prime

Signing up for Amazon Prime Student will get you a six-month trial courtesy of Sprint, for new members only.

Price: When the trial runs out, Prime Student is just $6.49/month. Cancel anytime.

Apple Music

The streaming service is offering the first three months free as part of a trial.

Price: After the trial ends, students pay $4.99 a month. Apple also offers student pricing on its Macbook and iPad.

DirecTV

Students who are football fans will love NFL Sunday Ticket U, where they can see all the games.

Price: $24.99 for four months.

Spotify Premium + Hulu

The music streaming service offers students Spotify Premium, which comes with Hulu Limited Commercials (regularly $7.99). Restrictions are that you must pay for your Spotify subscription directly to them and not through a third party. Additionally, you must be a new or returning Hulu subscriber.

Price: Only $4.99/month for both. You can cancel anytime.

BONUS: Get Microsoft Office 365 for free

It may not be a streaming platform, but if you’re a full-time or part-time student, or even faculty member at a university, Microsoft offers Office 365 for free. All you need is a school email address and to be of legal age to sign up for an online offer.

More Clark.com stories you may like:

Clark.com