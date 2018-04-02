Steven Bochco of ‘Hill Street Blues,' ‘L.A. Law,' NYPD Blue' dead at 74

Legendary television producer Steven Bochco is dead at 74, according to reports.
No details about his death were immediately available, however, he suffered from leukemia for many years, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Bochco helped usher such programs as “Hill Street Blues,” “Doogie Howser, M.D.,” “L.A. Law” and “NYPD Blue” onto TV, pushing the boundaries with considerable creative control over the shows upon which he put his name.
“We agreed that we would do it, on one condition, which we assumed would kill the deal right there,” Bochco said in an interview about getting “Hill Street Blues” on TV. “I said to (NBC entertainment executive) Brandon (Tartikoff), ‘We’ll do this pilot for you on the condition that you leave us completely alone to do whatever we want.’ And he said OK.”
The show won 98 Emmy awards in its 146-episode run.
Bochco is survived by his wife and a child, according to TMZ.com.
