Robin Leach, 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' host and celebrity columnist dead at 76

Robin Leach, best known as the host of “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous,” has died at age 76.
The celebrity columnist’s family confirmed the news in a statement Friday.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Leach has a stroke in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and had been hospitalized in Las Vegas since Nov. 21.
Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes said he had a second stroke Monday.
Leach also worked as a celebrity columnist at the publication.
“Despite the past 10 months, what a beautiful life he had. Our Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and friend Robin Leach passed away peacefully last night at 1:50 a.m.,” Leach’s son Steven Leach, said in a statement, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal.
“Everyone’s support and love over the past, almost one year, has been incredible and we are so grateful. Memorial arrangements to follow.” The statement was also attributed to Gregg and Rick Leach.
