WILLIAMSPORT, Ga. - The boys from Peachtree City have represented Georgia quite well during their run in the Little League World Series.
And if the Southeast Region champs can defeat the Mid-Atlantic champs tonight, they’ll play for the U.S. Championship on Saturday!
Georgia faces New York Thursday at 7 p.m. If Georgia wins, they’ll face Hawaii on Saturday at 3 p.m. LIVE on Channel 2!
You’ll remember, Hawaii gave Georgia its only loss of the 2018 Little League World Series in the first game of the tournament for each team.
We’re LIVE in Peachtree City as the town prepares to cheer on the hometown team, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
