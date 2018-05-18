Reports: Plane crashes shortly after takeoff in Cuba

There are social media reports that a Boeing 737 crashed shortly after takeoff from Jose Marti International Airport in Cuba.
It is believed the plane crashed near a high school campus on the east side of the island, WPLG reports.
Authorities have not confirmed the reports of a crash.
This is a breaking news story, return for updates
#Breaking: Working to confirm but initial reports says #plane #crash site in #Boyeros neighborhood near José Marti International. @WPLGLocal10— Hatzel Vela (@hatzelvela) May 18, 2018
This is a breaking news story, return for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}