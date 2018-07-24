0 Pop star Demi Lovato hospitalized after apparent heroin overdose, according to reports

Pop star Demi Lovato suffered an apparent heroin overdose Tuesday and was transported to a hospital, according to celebrity news site TMZ, which cited law enforcement sources.

People is also reporting the overdose.

BREAKING: Demi Lovato Rushed to L.A. Hospital for Heroin Overdose: Report https://t.co/RrPWBnBRSn — People (@people) July 24, 2018

Lovato, 25, reportedly suffered the overdose at her home in the Hollywood Hills just before noon and was treated with Narcan before being rushed to an area hospital, TMZ reported.

People is reporting she’s “Okay and stable,” according to a source.

Lovato has battled substance abuse for years, including several stints in rehab.

Although she celebrated 6 years of sobriety in March, she admitted she relapsed in a song called "Sober," released in June. The single's release came two months after a photo of her appearing to hold a glass of alcohol at a party surfaced on Instagram.

I’m so grateful for all of the 6 year sober birthday wishes... it means more than you know. Truly. Thank you 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/zIr4XeeXVm — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) March 16, 2018 She performed the song Sunday at a concert with Iggy Azalea at the California Mid-State Fair. Tonight I took the stage, a new person with a new life. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. It will never be forgotten ❤️ @rockinriolisboa pic.twitter.com/cv51ssaqu4 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 24, 2018 Lovato admitted that she started using drugs at age 17 in her 2012 documentary, "Stay Strong." She entered treatment for the first time at age 18 after a two month bender that included cocaine and adderall. She later relapsed again. “I was using while I had a sober companion and I went through like 20 sober companions. I was either craving drugs or on drugs. I was not easy to work with,” Lovato said in her documentary. “It’s embarrassing to look back at the person that I was.” In 2016, she became co-owner of CAST Centers in Los Angeles, the same treatment center she went to when she was 18. She reportedly split from the center and her former life coach and CAST Centers founder, Mike Bayer, in 2018. Check back for more on this developing story. Kelcie Willis contributed to this story.

