0 NYT: Michael Cohen secretly taped Donald Trump in 2016

Federal authorities seized recordings that attorney Michael Cohen secretly made of his longtime client, President Donald Trump, during a raid earlier this year, according to The New York Times.

Breaking News: President Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, secretly recorded Trump before the 2016 election discussing payments to a former Playboy model https://t.co/m9SrsHwO61 — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 20, 2018

The newspaper reported Cohen recorded a conversation he had with Trump two months before the 2016 presidential election in which they talked about payments to Karen McDougal, a former Playboy playmate who claims that she had a yearlong affair with Trump.

Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, confirmed the existence of the recording to the Times, but he said it lasted less than two minutes.

“Nothing in that conversation suggests that he had any knowledge of it in advance,” Giuliani said told the newspaper.

The recordings were among the things seized in April by federal agents who raided Cohen’s hotel and office. Other items seized included Cohen’s computer, his phone and several records, according to The Washington Post.

Authorities sought details on Cohen’s efforts to stave off negative publicity about Trump, CBS News and the Times reported. Among other things, authorities sought information on the release of an infamous tape in which the president could be heard on a hot mic making derogatory comments about women and payments Cohen made to a pair of women who claim they had sexual relationships with Trump, including McDougal, according to the Times.

Trump allies worried after the raid was made public that recordings might have been among the items seized, as Cohen was known to sometimes tape conversations he had with associates. He kept the recordings as digital files that he would replay for colleagues, the Post reported, citing unidentified sources.

