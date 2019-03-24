0 No winner: Powerball jackpot jumps to $750 million

The Powerball jackpot soared to $750 million after no one matched the six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing, lottery officials said in a news release early Sunday.

The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 24, 25, 52, 60, 66 plus Powerball 5, and Power Play multiplier 3X.

The jackpot was last won in New York on Dec. 26. It has rolled over 25 times since then.

Wednesday’s drawing will be the fourth largest in U.S. lottery history, ranking behind the history behind the historic $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016; the $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot won in South Carolina last October; and the $758.7 million Powerball jackpot won in Massachusetts in August 2017, lottery officials said in the news release.

If there is one winner in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, that person can take the full amount in an annuity or a cash option of an estimated $465.5 million.

“There are a lot of people imagining what they could do with a $750 million Powerball jackpot this week,” David Barden, Powerball Product Group Chairman and New Mexico Lottery CEO, said in the news release. “Where else could you win three quarters of a billion dollars for the price of a cup of coffee?”

There were $1 million-winning tickets were sold in Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Hampshire, and South Carolina. Two were sold in New York, according to the Powerball website. Two other tickets, sold in Florida and Wisconsin, matched all five white balls and doubled the prize to $2 million, because the tickets included the Power Play option for an additional $1.

There were more more than 3.7 million winning tickets across all prize platforms, lottery officials said.

