Justify wins 2018 Preakness Stakes under sloppy, foggy conditions

BALTIMORE - Favorite Justify won under sloppy and foggy conditions Saturday at the 143 running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course.
Justify, who won the Kentucky Derby, was a 1-2 favorite throughout the day.
The undefeated colt now has a shot at a Triple Crown if he wins at Belmont June 9.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
