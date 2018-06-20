17-year-old shot, killed by police in Pennsylvania

A 17-year-old was shot and killed by police in East Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday night after he allegedly ran away from a traffic stop on foot.
According to the Allegheny County Police Department, the vehicle the teen got out of matched the description of a vehicle seen near a shooting that occurred in North Braddock around 8:20 p.m.
Police processing suspects gray car along Grandview Ave in East Pittsburgh. County investigators believe this car was involved in a separate shooting in N Braddock where man was wounded. Suspects fled. 1 suspect shot, another in custody and police still searching for the third. pic.twitter.com/xz1AuURF78— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) June 20, 2018
An officer from the East Pittsburgh Police Department was handcuffing the driver when two males ran from the car, authorities said.
One of those males was the 17-year-old who was shot and killed by police, authorities said.
The Allegheny County Police Department is asking the other person who ran away from the vehicle to turn himself in "so that he can give a comprehensive description of what occurred."
The victim in the North Braddock shooting, a 22-year-old man, was treated for his injuries and released from an area trauma center.
The Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit is investigating both incidents.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}