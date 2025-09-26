Best BBQ restaurants in 50 major cities

Barbecue in the United States is more than a way of cooking—it's a living tradition that traces the country's history of migration, ingenuity, and community. Its roots reach back to Indigenous peoples who slow-cooked meat over open pits, a technique that blended with African, Caribbean, and European influences during the colonial era. Enslaved Africans of the 1600s in particular shaped barbecue into what we know and love it to be today, bringing their knowledge of smoking and seasoning to the pit.

Over time, the practice spread across the South and beyond. Whole hog dominated in the Carolinas, while braised brisket became king in Texas. And as America grew, so did barbecue's role. It became a fixture of small-town gatherings, fundraisers, and family reunions, then rose to the level of culinary art celebrated in festivals and competitions with distinct regional styles nationwide: the tangy, vinegar-based sauces and slow-cooked pork of the Carolinas; the tender brisket of Texas with sauce served on the side; the robust, sweet-forward flavors characteristic of Kansas City; and Alabama's signature mayo-based white sauce drizzled over some juicy chicken.

While those may be some of the most famous, each U.S. city today puts its own spin on barbecue. To find some of the best spots nationwide, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in 50 major cities using data from Yelp. To be considered, a restaurant needed at least 500 votes. If fewer than three restaurants in the city had at least 500 votes, the minimum threshold was lowered to 250, and then further to 50.

Whether it's classic ribs glazed in sticky sauce or inventive modern takes that combine other cultures (like Korean BBQ and Mexican barbacoa), these restaurants show that barbecue isn't just food—it's history.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Yelp

Phoenix, Arizona: Little Miss BBQ-University

- Rating: 4.7 / 5 (3,064 reviews)

- Categories: Sandwiches

- Address: 4301 E University Dr Phoenix, AZ 85034

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Yelp

Los Angeles, California: Chubby Cattle Little Tokyo

- Rating: 4.9 / 5 (2,503 reviews)

- Categories: Japanese

- Address: 356 E 2nd St Los Angeles, CA 90012

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Yelp

Sacramento, California: Bear West BBQ & Soul Food

- Rating: 4.6 / 5 (511 reviews)

- Categories: Soul Food

- Address: 5901 Watt Ave North Highlands, CA 95660

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Yelp

San Diego, California: STP Bar-N-Grill

- Rating: 4.6 / 5 (598 reviews)

- Categories: Barbeque

- Address: 5487 Clairemont Mesa Blvd San Diego, CA 92117

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Yelp

San Francisco, California: HOT JOHNNIE'S SMOKEHOUSE

- Rating: 4.6 / 5 (592 reviews)

- Categories: Venues & Event Spaces

- Address: 4077 18th St San Francisco, CA 94114

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Yelp

Denver, Colorado: Ragin' Hog BBQ

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (310 reviews)

- Categories: Southern

- Address: 4361 Lowell Blvd Denver, CO 80211

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Yelp

New Haven, Connecticut: The BBQ King

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (71 reviews)

- Categories: Sandwiches

- Address: 371 Lakeland Ave Sayville, NY 11782

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Yelp

Washington, D.C.: 2Fifty Texas BBQ

- Rating: 4.6 / 5 (583 reviews)

- Categories: Barbeque

- Address: 4700 Riverdale Rd Riverdale Park, MD 20737

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Yelp

Miami, Florida: Hate Mondays Tavern

- Rating: 4.7 / 5 (651 reviews)

- Categories: Comfort Food

- Address: 12461 SW 130th St Miami, FL 33186

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Yelp

Orlando, Florida: Yellow Dog Eats

- Rating: 4.6 / 5 (1,954 reviews)

- Categories: Salad

- Address: 1236 Hempel Ave Windermere, FL 34786

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Yelp

Tampa, Florida: Al's Finger Licking Good Bar-B-Que

- Rating: 4.6 / 5 (504 reviews)

- Categories: Soul Food

- Address: 2302 E 7th Ave Tampa, FL 33605

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Yelp

Atlanta, Georgia: Local Expedition Wood Fired Grill

- Rating: 4.7 / 5 (516 reviews)

- Categories: Wraps

- Address: 1110 Hammond Dr Ste 15 Sandy Springs, GA 30328

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Yelp

Honolulu, Hawaii: No Name BBQ Sandwich

- Rating: 4.7 / 5 (778 reviews)

- Categories: Barbeque

- Address: 3394 Waialae Ave Honolulu, HI 96816

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Yelp

Boise, Idaho: Neighbor Tim's BBQ

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (280 reviews)

- Categories: Barbeque

- Address: 7802 W Goddard Boise, ID 83704

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Yelp

Chicago, Illinois: Wagyu House Chicago

- Rating: 4.4 / 5 (741 reviews)

- Categories: Barbeque

- Address: 1147 S Delano Ct E Chicago, IL 60605

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Yelp

Indianapolis, Indiana: His Place Eatery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (784 reviews)

- Categories: Barbeque

- Address: 6916 E 30th St Indianapolis, IN 46219

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Yelp

Louisville, Kentucky: Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ

- Rating: 4.2 / 5 (978 reviews)

- Categories: Southern

- Address: 102 Bauer Ave Louisville, KY 40207

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Yelp

New Orleans, Louisiana: The Joint

- Rating: 4.4 / 5 (1,511 reviews)

- Categories: Sandwiches

- Address: 701 Mazant St New Orleans, LA 70117

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Yelp

Boston, Massachusetts: Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,072 reviews)

- Categories: Asian Fusion

- Address: 1002 Beacon St Brookline, MA 02446

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Yelp

Baltimore, Maryland: Halo Hawaiian BBQ & Poke Bar

- Rating: 4.4 / 5 (290 reviews)

- Categories: Poke

- Address: 5201 E Dr Arbutus, MD 21227

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Yelp

Portland, Maine: Rusty Can

- Rating: 4.4 / 5 (592 reviews)

- Categories: Bars

- Address: 6 Fruit St Byfield, MA 01922

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Yelp

Detroit, Michigan: Taqueria El Rey

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (473 reviews)

- Categories: Cocktail Bars

- Address: 3400 Bagley St Detroit, MI 48216

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Yelp

Minneapolis, Minnesota: Smoke In The Pit

- Rating: 4.3 / 5 (258 reviews)

- Categories: Soul Food

- Address: 3733 Chicago Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55407

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Yelp

Kansas City, Missouri: Scott's Kitchen and Catering at Hangar 29

- Rating: 4.7 / 5 (799 reviews)

- Categories: Breakfast & Brunch

- Address: 11920 N Ambassador Dr Kansas City, MO 64153

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Yelp

St. Louis, Missouri: Bogart's Smokehouse

- Rating: 4.6 / 5 (1,656 reviews)

- Categories: Caterers

- Address: 1627 S 9th St Saint Louis, MO 63104

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Yelp

Omaha, Nebraska: Smokin Barrel BBQ

- Rating: 4.8 / 5 (187 reviews)

- Categories: Sandwiches

- Address: 2457 S 132nd St Omaha, NE 68144

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Yelp

Charlotte, North Carolina: Midwood Smokehouse

- Rating: 4.4 / 5 (2,810 reviews)

- Categories: American

- Address: 1401 Central Ave Charlotte, NC 28205

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Yelp

Raleigh, North Carolina: Seol Grille

- Rating: 4.4 / 5 (565 reviews)

- Categories: Barbeque

- Address: 2310 Walnut St Cary, NC 27518

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Yelp

Albuquerque, New Mexico: Vick's Vittles Country Kitchen

- Rating: 4.3 / 5 (404 reviews)

- Categories: Barbeque

- Address: 8810 Central Ave SE Albuquerque, NM 87123

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Yelp

Las Vegas, Nevada: Chubby Cattle BBQ - Las Vegas

- Rating: 4.9 / 5 (3,242 reviews)

- Categories: Japanese

- Address: 4525 Spring Mountain Rd Ste 106 Las Vegas, NV 89102

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Yelp

Buffalo, New York: La Verdad Cafe Deli

- Rating: 4.9 / 5 (146 reviews)

- Categories: Tacos

- Address: 116 Davey Str Buffalo, NY 14206

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Yelp

New York City, New York: Anytime Kitchen

- Rating: 4.6 / 5 (3,225 reviews)

- Categories: Barbeque

- Address: 23 W 32nd St Fl 3 New York, NY 10001

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Yelp

Cincinnati, Ohio: Eli's BBQ - Riverside

- Rating: 4.4 / 5 (1,544 reviews)

- Categories: Barbeque

- Address: 3313 Riverside Dr Cincinnati, OH 45226

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Yelp

Cleveland, Ohio: Mission BBQ

- Rating: 4.6 / 5 (432 reviews)

- Categories: Barbeque

- Address: 8225 W Ridgewood Dr Parma, OH 44129

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Yelp

Columbus, Ohio: Smoked on High BBQ

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (298 reviews)

- Categories: Beer, Wine & Spirits

- Address: 755 S High St Columbus, OH 43206

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Yelp

Portland, Oregon: Matt's BBQ

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (782 reviews)

- Categories: Barbeque

- Address: 4233 N Mississippi Ave Portland, OR 97217

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Yelp

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: Mike's BBQ

- Rating: 4.6 / 5 (292 reviews)

- Categories: Sandwiches

- Address: 1703 S 11th St Philadelphia, PA 19148

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Yelp

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: Mission BBQ

- Rating: 4.6 / 5 (360 reviews)

- Categories: American

- Address: 6541 Steubenville Pike Pittsburgh, PA 15205

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Yelp

Providence, Rhode Island: Boundary Kitchen & Bar

- Rating: 3.9 / 5 (341 reviews)

- Categories: Barbeque

- Address: 67 Garrity St Pawtucket, RI 02861

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Yelp

Charleston, South Carolina: Lewis Barbecue

- Rating: 4.7 / 5 (2,302 reviews)

- Categories: Venues & Event Spaces

- Address: 464 N Nassau St Charleston, SC 29403

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Yelp

Memphis, Tennessee: Elwood's Shack

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,126 reviews)

- Categories: Tacos

- Address: 4523 Summer Ave Memphis, TN 38122

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Yelp

Nashville, Tennessee: Mission BBQ

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (980 reviews)

- Categories: Sandwiches

- Address: 161 Opry Mills Dr Nashville, TN 37214

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Yelp

Austin, Texas: Franklin Barbecue

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,339 reviews)

- Categories: Barbeque

- Address: 900 E 11th St Austin, TX 78702

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Yelp

Dallas, Texas: Terry Black's Barbecue

- Rating: 4.6 / 5 (3,768 reviews)

- Categories: Barbeque

- Address: 3025 Main St Dallas, TX 75226

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Yelp

Houston, Texas: Triple J's Smokehouse

- Rating: 4.4 / 5 (549 reviews)

- Categories: Burgers

- Address: 6715 Homestead Rd Houston, TX 77028

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Yelp

San Antonio, Texas: Gogi Street

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (945 reviews)

- Categories: Asian Fusion

- Address: 12820 Jones Maltsberger Rd Ste 104 San Antonio, TX 78247

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Yelp

Salt Lake City, Utah: R&R BBQ

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,765 reviews)

- Categories: Smokehouse

- Address: 307 W 600th S Salt Lake City, UT 84101

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Yelp

Richmond, Virginia: ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque

- Rating: 4.4 / 5 (858 reviews)

- Categories: Barbeque

- Address: 3201 W Moore St Richmond, VA 23230

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Yelp

Seattle, Washington: Wood Shop BBQ

- Rating: 4.4 / 5 (798 reviews)

- Categories: Beer, Wine & Spirits

- Address: 2513 S Jackson St Seattle, WA 98144

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Yelp

Milwaukee, Wisconsin: Double B's BBQ

- Rating: 4.4 / 5 (689 reviews)

- Categories: Burgers

- Address: 7412 W Greenfield Ave West Allis, WI 53214

- Read more on Yelp

Note: This content was created with the assistance of AI tools and has been thoroughly reviewed, fact-checked, and edited by Stacker's editorial team to ensure accuracy, reliability, and alignment with our editorial standards