Where Atlanta students can get free backpacks, school supplies

ATLANTA - Atlanta students can pick up free school supplies days before the start of school at the annual Atlanta Public Schools Back to School Bash on July 28.
The district will host the event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Hall C of the Georgia World Congress Center.
The free event includes more than 50 exhibitors, kids’ activities and health screenings. Families can connect with organizations that provide educational and community resources and students who pre-register can receive immunizations.
Those students who show up can receive a free backpack stuffed with school supplies if they bring their APS report card.
For more information, visit the APS website.
