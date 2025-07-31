Back 2 School: 6 districts return for first day today

Thursday marks the first day of the 2025-2026 school year for six local districts.

Welcome back to students in Douglas County, City of Decatur, Griffin-Spalding County, Henry County, Jackson County and Lamar County districts.

Join Channel 2’s Fred Blankenship, Lori Wilson, Brian Monahan and Mike Shields as they the first day of school kicked off, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

HENRY COUNTY

In Henry County, the district is opening a new transportation center that should make an immediate impact for parents and students.

The 33,000-square foot facility will sit next to Oakland Elementary off Hwy 81 west of Interstate 75. It’s home to 218 buses and more than half the district’s 275 drivers.

The district says having a second hub for its four high school clusters will make operations more efficient with buses navigating less traffic. Less congestion, less miles driven and more reliable pick-ups and drop-offs are the goals.

“And just take some of the burden off of ensuring the safe transportation for our schools, because that is our No. 1 goal,” Superintendent Dr. John Pace told Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach.

DECATUR

City Schools of Decatur say nearly 5,500 students are enrolled for this school year.

For students at two schools, they will notice one big change.

Beginning this school year, there will be weapons detection systems at Decatur High School and Beacon Hill Middle School. Currently, there is a clear backpack policy only in place at Decatur High School.

DOUGLAS COUNTY

A couple of Douglas County Schools will be undergoing a transformation.

The district is in the planning phase of rebuilding Lithia Springs High School. The current building is 50 years old. The district expects to break ground on the new building later this fall.

Meanwhile, Burnett Elementary School will be restructured into a magnet school.

Douglas County has more than 25,000 students enrolled for the school year. The district says it purchased four expanded capacity school buses to help with the larger number of students.

SPALDING COUNTY

In Griffin-Spalding County Schools, leaders want to make sure students understand the rules for electronic devices.

Students cannot use their cellphones, tablets, smartwatches, gaming consoles or any other device during school hours. The exceptions are for instructional purpose or if an administrator has approved it in writing.

Under a new Georgia law, districts have until next school year to put a ban on electronic devices in place.

MORE BACK 2 SCHOOL

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group