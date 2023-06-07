‘An act of God’: Tree in neighbor’s yard crashes through Atlanta roof, homeowner in other room

ATLANTA — A woman living in Southwest Atlanta said she was sitting at home when a tree crashed through her roof.

Loretta Green lives on Meadowlane Drive, near where Langford Parkway hits Interstate 285.

Even though the tree wasn’t on her property, Green told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that her insurance says she’s the one who will have to pay for the damages.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Green said she was sitting at home watching television when something told her to leave the room.

Minutes later, she heard a loud boom. The tree had crashed into her TV room.

“At first I was sitting right here,” Green told Jones, showing him where she’d been just minutes before the massive tree crashed into her home. “I guess I automatically got a sunroof that I didn’t have to pay for.”

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m.Tuesday. When the tree fell, it also damaged her deck outside.

“Per the insurance, it was an act of God,” Green said. Her neighbors “didn’t do anything intentionally, so it’s gotta come out of my insurance.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Work crews came by to clear the tree and remove debris, while neighbors came to check on her. Despite the damaged home, Green said she was fine and wasn’t hurt.

“It just tore up the house,” she told Channel 2 Action News. “I am blessed, I am blessed and I say hallelujah and God is an awesome God.”

According to Green, it wasn’t raining and it wasn’t windy, it “came out of nowhere.”

While she wasn’t injured, Green said she was concerned about structural damage to the house and will have to get it checked.

However, when it comes to what was in the house, she isn’t worried.

“Everything else is material, and you know, I’m blessed,” Green said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

OTHER NEWS:

Metro Atlanta summer programs seeing difficulties in feeding children as donations are slow

©2022 Cox Media Group