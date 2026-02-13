70-year-old Gainesville man swindles company out of $103K, police say

OXFORD, Conn. — A metro Atlanta man has been extradited to Connecticut after investigators say he tricked an Oxford business out of more than $100,000.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the Connecticut State Police, Daniel Boenke, 70, of Gainesville, was extradited on Feb. 4 by detectives with the agency’s Western District Major Crime Squad.

Authorities said Boenke was held in Georgia on an extraditable arrest warrant issued by the Western District. He is charged with violating Connecticut General Statutes, larceny in the first degree.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators allege an Oxford-based company was swindled out of $103,000. Boenke is the only person arrested in connection with the case so far.

Following his extradition, Boenke was unable to post a court-set $125,000 surety bond. He was scheduled to appear in Derby Superior Court earlier this month.

The investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group