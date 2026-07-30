7 cars coming in 2027 that are worth the wait

Even in the face of challenging economic conditions and tepid sales, many automakers are forging ahead with all-new products that could help revitalize the market. Coming in the next year or so are dozens of all-new or redesigned vehicles, representing everything from cheap and cheerful EVs to high-dollar supercars. If you’re not absolutely desperate for a new ride right this second, one of these future cars could be worth waiting for. If you do need something right now and can’t put off your purchase any longer, fear not; there are alternatives on dealer lots today.

Below, Edmunds shares seven future cars, trucks and SUVs worth waiting for, as well as alternative options that are ready to go now.

2027 Audi TT replacement

The original Audi TT helped establish the German brand as a design powerhouse in the early 2000s, and the automaker wants to recapture some of that magic with another stylish sports car. The new offering, previewed by last year’s Concept C show car, will take a slightly different approach. While the 2000 TT repackaged relatively inexpensive mechanicals in stunning clothes — it was based on the same platform as the Volkswagen Golf — the Concept C’s production follow-up will actually be based on an all-electric architecture co-developed with Porsche.

As a result, it’ll be a little more expensive than the TT, comparatively speaking, with an estimated starting price in the $70,000 range. If you’re concerned about the Concept C’s bold design, take a look at the Audi Nuvolari, a recently announced six-figure supercar featuring the plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain from the Lamborghini Temerario. The Nuvolari borrows many styling elements from the Concept C, looking distinctive at worst and stylish at best.

And if you simply can’t wait for the next-generation TT follow-up to arrive, you might want to consider the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53. Although it lacks Concept C’s all-electric powertrain, it features a stylish, comfortable interior, plenty of performance, and a bold design that might scratch your Bauhaus itch.

2027 BMW iM3 / i3 M

BMW’s high-performance M division will boldly go where it’s never gone before when it releases the sportier version of the 2027 i3 electric sedan next year. If it follows in the footsteps of the M Concept Neue Klasse that BMW recently revealed, then you can expect a whole lot of power from the first-ever EV with an M badge. The concept has four electric motors, one for each wheel, with all-wheel drive and a rumored 1,000 horsepower for stunning acceleration.

This layout would give the sophisticated powertrain computer lots of control over torque distribution. In aggressive cornering, for example, the front inside wheel could enter regen mode, while the outside rear tire could rotate faster than the others to reduce understeer and improve turn-in response.

If the arrival of the iM3 (or i3 M, depending on how BMW chooses to brand it) is too far away, you don’t need to stray from the automaker’s stable in pursuit of electrified performance. The M5 sedan and station wagon offer plug-in hybrid capability with about 25 miles of all-electric range, along with 717 horsepower and a 0-60 time of about 3 seconds.

2027 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

The next generation of Chevy’s half-ton pickup is on its way, and while details are somewhat scarce as of this writing, it promises to be a grand improvement over today’s model. The headline news is the arrival of a new small-block V8 engine design, which will come in 5.7-liter and 6.6-liter formats for the 2027 Silverado 1500 (replacing today’s 5.3-liter and 6.2-liter engines). Power and capability ratings haven’t been released yet, but Chevrolet says that the 6.6-liter will be the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 in its class. Edmunds predicts an output of about 490 hp, which would put the 6.6-liter engine’s power figures between the two turbocharged six-cylinder versions of its Ram 1500 competitor.

The cabin design of the new Silverado is much improved as well, especially since it comes standard with a 16.3-inch touchscreen.

Those in the market for a half-ton pickup right now would probably be pretty satisfied with the current Silverado, which offers the aforementioned V8s, as well as a torquey and cost-effective turbocharged four-cylinder and a supremely efficient, smooth-running turbodiesel inline-six.

2027 Ford EV pickup

Ford is hard at work on the next “Model T moment,” as CEO Jim Farley put it. Called the Universal Electric Vehicle platform, it promises faster, cheaper manufacturing and improved efficiency, and the first recipient of the advanced architecture will be an all-electric pickup, similar to the Maverick, but with more space. With a touted starting price of around $30,000, the Universal Electric Vehicle will give Ford a rival to the Chevrolet Bolt, although its truckish versatility and styling may make it more appealing than that tall hatch. Plan on around 250 miles of range for the inexpensive EV, though the automaker could offer an optional battery with greater energy density for upward of 300 miles of range.

If you need a cheap-and-cheerful EV right now, consider the Nissan Leaf. It isn’t a pickup, but with a starting price of $31,535 and a maximum range of 303 miles, the Leaf is a very appealing option for those who want to go gas-free. It offers plenty of versatility and a pleasant driving experience.

2028 Nissan Xterra

Nissan made off-road enthusiasts very happy when it announced it would bring a body-on-frame, truck-based midsize SUV back to the lineup. The next-generation Xterra is expected to debut in early 2027, and Edmunds predicts it’ll share a platform with the rugged Frontier pickup (as it did before). That said, Nissan has also promised some form of electrification, saying the body-on-frame lineup led by the Xterra would feature a mix of V6 and V6 hybrid powertrains. Although traditionalists may not agree, the addition of instantaneous electric torque could turn the 2028 Xterra — expected to debut next year — into a certified billy goat when crawling over rocks.

However, there is already a hybrid off-road SUV on the market, so if you need something today, give the 2026 Toyota 4Runner a look. The base powertrain is a turbocharged 2.4-liter inline-four, but torque junkies should consider the i-Force Max hybrid, which pairs the same engine with an electric motor for a combined output of 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque.

2028 Scout Traveler and Terra

Scout Motors, an upstart brand that sees itself as a redux of the classic International Harvester Scout off-roader, will offer two products in the coming years. Both the Traveler SUV and Terra pickup target 350 miles of all-electric range, and they could give Rivian a run for its money in terms of rugged capability. Scout will also placate range-anxious buyers with an available Harvester onboard generator that will give it 500 total miles on a fully charged battery and tank of gasoline, making long-distance off-road journeys a very feasible option for outdoor enthusiasts.

The best right-now alternative for the Scout lineup is probably the Rivian R2. The smaller sibling to the mid- to full-size Rivian R1S has a more approachable size, refined road manners, and a commendable 330 miles of range. The only model available right now is the R2 Performance, which carries a starting price of $57,990.

2027 Toyota GR GT

Toyota will enter the world of high-performance supercars for the first time with the 2027 GR GT. The headliner is its powertrain, with a twin-turbocharged V8 up front and a sophisticated hybrid transmission mounted to the rear axle. Toyota expects the combo to produce a healthy 641 horsepower, and the transaxle-style layout will improve weight distribution for even better handling. The slinky machine boasts the automaker’s first-ever all-aluminum frame, with carbon-fiber reinforcements appearing in the roof, pillars, and hood for added strength and rigidity. It’ll be suitably exotic when it arrives — at Lexus dealers, oddly — sometime next year.

If that’s too long to wait, those same dealers will happily sell you a Lexus supercoupe that’s only slightly less exotic than the GR GT. The Lexus LC 500 is one of the most eye-catching designs to ever come out of Japan, and its 471-hp naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 sings an absolutely scintillating tune. The LC is also available as a convertible, all the better to hear that exhaust shriek on the way to redline.

This story was produced by Edmunds and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.