Woman says she’s spent thousands in home repairs because of Powder Springs storm water drain

A Powder Springs woman is blaming the city’s placement of a storm water drain for constant yard flooding.

Deborah Hamilton Williams says the price tag is in the thousands when it comes to the home repairs she’s had to make.

“That just got to be too expensive,” she told Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln.

Williams says she hasn’t been able to use her pool in five years because of constant flooding.

“This is the drain it goes into, and it goes directly here, directly here,” she said as she showed Lincoln the storm water drain on Shipp Road.

She says whenever it rains, her yard is saturated with water. Over the years, she’s had to replace her fence, retention wall and pool lining.

“I replaced it three different times,” she said.

Williams reached out to the city of Powder Springs.

“I’ve either been ignored, or there’s nothing they can do,” she said.

The City of Powder Springs looked into this issue after Lincoln’s email.

It told Lincoln that Williams’ pool is to blame because it was installed after this drain and modified the flow of water to her backyard.

But Williams says increased residential developments on this street are at fault because she says there was hardly any flooding after her pool was initially installed.

“I don’t understand why this was placed to flow right into my yard,” she said.

The city says Williams will need to obtain a land disturbance permit to hire a contractor to level her backyard to redirect drainage to its original areas.

It’s a price tag Williams says she shouldn’t be responsible for

“I just want this drain rerouted,” she said.

©2025 Cox Media Group