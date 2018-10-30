0 Woman says she had no negative side effects from controversial drug Lupron

A Gwinnett County woman was among the first to take the controversial drug Lupron.

Barbara Reynolds reached out to consumer investigator Jim Strickland, as did a Coweta County patient who says the drug left her virtually paralyzed.

"Now I have no feeling of the legs," said Sheila Reed, 48, of Newnan.

Strickland watched as Reed walked a distance of 6 feet with the help of her husband and then had to sit back down.

Her left hand is clutched shut. Her neck is stiff. Weeks ago, Reed spent 8 hours on the floor after falling without the phone nearby. A family friend found her.

"I can't walk. I had the shot and I can't walk," she said.

An oncologist prescribed Lupron in July to cut Reed's estrogen, as part of her breast cancer treatment.

"Every day has been a struggle," said Reed.

Reed's experience is in dramatic contrast to that of Barbara Reynolds

"I had such a positive experience. I just wanted to let you know some people didn't have bad stuff," she said.

In 1990, Reynolds was 40 and suffering from endometriosis. A doctor made her part of a clinical trial for Lupron. It was Food and Drug Administration approved for women that same year.

"I took a shot a month for six months," said Reynolds. "I did great, it increased my metabolism, I had more energy and everything."

Reynolds is now 69 but looks at least 10 years younger. She said she was surprised to learn, in Strickland's report, how many women such as Reed are suffering side effects.

"I thought I was mainstream but maybe I was lucky, I don't know," said Reynolds.

