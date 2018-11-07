0 Northside Hospital sues local insurer for failing to pay ER claims

ATLANTA - A popular insurance provider in metro Atlanta is paying a family’s emergency room bill after 2 Investigates called Georgia’s Insurance Commissioner.

When Blue Cross Blue Shield pulled out of metro Atlanta, hundreds of thousands of people on Obamacare were faced with choosing one of two companies left in the market: Kaiser or Ambetter of Peach State.

Jeremy King has lived with Type 1 diabetes for 24 years with no major complications before last February. When back pain and nausea wouldn’t let up, Jeremy’s endocrinologist told the him to go to the nearest ER.

His endocrinologist is not in Kaiser’s network. The closest facility was Northside Cherokee.

Jeremey's wife,Lindsay King told Channel 2 consumer investigator Jim Strickland that she knew the facility was not in Ambetter’s network.

“On the way up to Northside Cherokee, we looked at his insurance card. It says clearly on the back that in the event of an emergency, to visit the closest ER and that it would be covered,” Lindsey said.

To be certain, Lindsay King called Ambetter from the hospital parking lot. They guaranteed the visit would be covered.

A couple of weeks later, the couple received a bill from for $2706.50. That's when 2 investigates got involved.

In a statement, Ambetter said:

“Peach State Health Plan is committed to ensuring our members have access to high-quality healthcare. We partner with providers to offer comprehensive healthcare services to all of our members. Ensuring provider claims are paid quickly and accurately is a top priority. If at any point we learn of claims payment issues, we work to resolve them expeditiously.

“While we cannot comment on pending litigation, the lawsuit you reference in your inquiry is unrelated to this member’s situation. After investigating the member’s concern, we determined that the member was given inaccurate benefit information due to human error. The discrepancy was quickly resolved, and the claim was appropriately paid.”

