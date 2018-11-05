Vaping and addiction: Doctors warn of synthetic drugs sending teens to hospital

Doctors are warning about the dangers of potent vaping liquids made of synthetic marijuana.
They're legal to buy if your 18 years old. But in recent months, teens vaping the additive in school were rushed to the emergency room.
Health officials warn vaping and e-cigarette use among teens, even middle schoolers, has become an epidemic. One study says teen vaping jumped 75 percent this year -- and a growing number of teens are using vape devices to get high.
RELATED STORIES:
Authorities say some vaping liquid additives contain synthetic marijuana, many times stronger and more dangerous than real pot.
“These compounds are the same ones they used on synthetic pot almost a decade ago,” said Georgia Poison Center Director Dr. Gaylord Lopez.
The dangerous side effects of this synthetic marijuana that’s sending kids to the hospital, plus we sit down with a former user to talk how easily he became addicted and his warning to kids and parents, Tuesday on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}