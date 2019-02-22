Doorbell security cameras: Keeping you safe or risking your privacy?

ATLANTA - We've all seen them: Frightening videos of potential thieves outside metro-Atlanta homes, captured by the homeowners' doorbell video cameras.
Videos like these have had homeowners jumping at the chance to buy camera systems like Ring and Nest to keep their properties safe.
But cybersecurity experts say they also have a potential dark side.
Channel 2's Dave Huddleston set out to investigate home doorbell cameras and how they could compromise your privacy.
From concerns about thieves hacking your information to how companies could potentially use your footage to their advantage, Monday at 6 p.m. on Channel 2 Action News.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged in prostitution bust
- R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of felony criminal sexual abuse involving minors
- Maserati towed from scene of FBI raid in upscale neighborhood
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}