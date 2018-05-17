Deaths in custody: How gaps in the system have turned jails into warehouses for mentally ill

Lori Carroll’s son’s watched hours of jailhouse footage from the Muscogee County jail.
They saw their 46-year-old mother spiral out of control. She spoke to imaginary people. She thought someone was trying to rape her. She beat her fist on the door of cell HD-13. There was head bashing into a metal bed, but there was no transfer to any hospital.
And just days after her 2013 arrest for disorderly conduct, Carroll’s sons saw her die in a pool of her blood.
“It was like something out of a horror movie,” said Justin Blake Toland, Carroll’s youngest adult son. “She didn’t deserve that. No one does.”
A Channel 2 Action News, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Georgia News Lab investigation unveils one of the most comprehensive reviews of jail deaths ever undertaken in Georgia, examining the deaths of more than 500 inmates and detainees in the state’s local jails in the past decade.
The investigation into the plight of mentally ill inmates, jail staff responses and limitations and a lawmaker’s view of what needs to happen from here, Friday on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
