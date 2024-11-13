Consumers report glass oven doors shattering out of the blue. Company hasn’t issued a recall

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Over 120 customers in dozens of states have reported that the glass on their ovens have shattered out of the blue.

Now Channel 2 Action News is hearing from a Snellville man who says it happened to him, too.

Channel 2′s sister station WSOC-TV in Charlotte first started investigating the issue with Frigidaire ovens back in 2022.

About half of the complaints the station received said their appliances weren’t on or even warm when the glass broke.

In the past, Frigidaire has acknowledged that the issue can happen and “sometimes the imperfections are not visible.” It says it “takes the safety of its products seriously” and that they comply with industry standards.

But so far, the company hasn’t issued a recall.

We’re digging into the numerous complaints and how to report if it happens to you, on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.

