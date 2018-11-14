Big fight over Fulton property values: Are big owners getting unfair break?

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County has been embattled by homeowners quick to complain that their property taxes are too high because they believe county officials set their property values too high. Now critics question the fairness of Fulton’s commercial property values.
A review of high-end commercial sales by Channel 2 Action News and our investigative partners at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and AJC.com found evidence that many big commercial properties sold for double, triple, even more than quadruple the amount Fulton County said they were worth the year they were sold.
Critics, like retired businessman Julian Bene, are in dispute with Fulton’s chief appraiser over the fairness of those assigned values.
“What we're seeing is rigged against residents, in favor of the big money crowd,” Bene told Channel 2 investigative reporter Richard Belcher.
Chief appraiser Dwight Robinson would not go on camera but told Belcher by phone there may be a few exceptions, but his office gets it right.
