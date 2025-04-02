1 dead after accident involving tractor-trailer, SUV along I-575

CANTON, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a deadly car crash that occurred Wednesday morning.

Just before 8 a.m., Canton police shut down Riverstone Parkway and Interstate 575 southbound on-ramp due to a fatal car accident.

Officers said the crash involved a tractor-trailer and an SUV.

One person died. Their age and identity were not released.

Chief Ferrell of the Canton Police Department said the roadway was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

“However, our investigation into the cause of the accident is still ongoing. Our thoughts remain with the family of the victim, and we appreciate the public’s patience as we continue to look into the circumstances surrounding this tragic event,” Ferrell said.

The Canton Police Department is urging anyone with information to call 770-720-4883.

