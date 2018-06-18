  • Woman found dead at Firefly Music Festival campsite

    A 20-year-old woman died Sunday morning at a campsite at the Firefly Music Festival in Delaware. 

    Dover police are investigating the death of Philadelphia resident Caroline Friedman, who officers found unresponsive in Camping Lot 18 at Dover International Speedway around 6:30 a.m. She was treated first on scene by medical staff, then taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead at 6:55 a.m., according to police. 

    Police said it's not clear what caused her death but they don't believe it was the result of foul play. An official cause of death is dependent upon autopsy and toxicology results. 

    More information will be published as it becomes available. Contact Adam Duvernay at (302) 319-1855 or aduvernay@delawareonline.com

     

