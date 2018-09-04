No need to wing it when it comes to one of Atlanta's signature foods.
Last week's Best of Atlanta poll discovered where you chow down on the best chicken wings in town.
Three Dollar Cafe started serving up Atlanta’s best wings from their Sandy Springs location in 1983. Enjoy their friendly service, homemade food and fantastic brews on tap while watching your favorite sporting events or a partaking in a lively conversation.
After scouring Atlanta for the perfect barbecue joint, Jonathan and Justin Fox decided to take matters into their owns hands in 2007 by opening Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q on DeKalb Avenue. Coming in second place, their wings are not only Atlanta famous, they’re world famous.
Starting off as a write-in nominee, Brew and Bird in Decatur quickly turned into our third place winner for best wings in Atlanta. Their creative wing menu will have you coming back often to taste-test the goods.
Just in time for football season, we gift you with this list of must-eat wings: Wings & Philly (Gwinnett), Jamal's Buffalo Wings (DeKalb), Jack's Pizza and Wings (Intown), Nam Phuong (DeKalb), Heirloom BBQ (Cobb), J.R. Crickets (Cobb), Smoke Ring (Intown), Minero (Intown) and Burger Win (Intown).
