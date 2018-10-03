0 Winner: Best Taco in Atlanta | Best of Atlanta

Not many things are more satisfying than the perfect bite of a taco filled with your favorite ingredients.

Soft shell or hard, meat or vegetarian −the combinations of flavor are endless. Getting hungry just thinking about it? Here are your favorite taco spots from our Best of Atlanta poll on tacos.

Our first place winner's menu will surprise and delight as you keep the tacos coming. At the many Taqueria del Sol locations in Atlanta you can find tacos stuffed with fried chicken (with a jalapeño mayonnaise) or even a Memphis-themed taco with chopped smoked pork with a spicy jalapeño coleslaw and tequila barbecue sauce.

Sip on a horchata at second place winner Tacos La Villa in Smyrna while dining on what some call one of the most authentic Mexican restaurants in town. The price is right here for a tasty taco (or four).

In third place, Family-owned Taqueria El Rey Del Taco in Doraville has been making authentic Mexican food for the past 15 years. Their tacos are infused with the authentic flavor of their heritage that will leave you coming back for more.

These aren't the only spots where you can dine on tasty tacos done right. Check out the other nominees, most of which have a passionate following: El Taco Veloz (Gwinnett), Bartaco (Intown), The El Felix (North Fulton) and Mi Barrio (Intown).



